Solan: Ending speculations and uncertainties, Congress Candidates Punam Grover was elected Mayor of Solan Municipal Corporation, while Rajiv Kaura was elected Deputy Mayor.

Punam Grover was elected from Ward No 8 and had defeated BJP’s former Municipal Council president Pawan Gupta.

Congress candidates polled nine votes as against eight polled for BJP nominees.

The BJP had projected independent candidate Manish Kumar – who is a suspended from the BJP – as its candidate for the mayor’s post and Shailender Gupta from the Ward No 9 for Deputy mayor post.

In Solan MC elections Congress had won 9 wards, while BJP candidates could win 7 wards. 1 seat was won by BJP suspended candidate.