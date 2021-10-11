Shimla: The state Congress has come under fire from the BJP and some youths of the state over the choice of star campaigners including Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and comrade turned Congressman Kanhaiya Kumar.

BJP has criticized the selection of Sidhu for his association with Pakistan leadership and Kanhaiya Kumar for his old comment on the Army and sloganeers raised by him during the protest at JNU Delhi.

Now, HP State Ex-servicemen League has opposed the name of Navjot Singh Sidhu and asked Congress not to call Sidhu for campaigning in Himachal for his alleged proximity with Pakistan President Imran Khan and its army chief Kanwar Bajwa.

Ex-servicemen League has cautioned the Congress party that if Sidhu campaigned in Himachal, the league will oppose him and boycott the party in the election.

The campaigning of Kanhaiya Kumar in the state is also not going well among some young electorates of the state. On Sunday morning, ABVP members protested at Mandi and demanded immediate removal of him for campaigning in the state. to avert the situation, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh had to intervene to mollify the agitating Parishad workers.