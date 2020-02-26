Shimla: Senior BJP leader and Sullah legislature Vipin Singh Parmar was unanimously elected Speaker of the Himachal Vidhan Sabha today. Parmar is 17th Speaker of the HP Vidhan Sabha.

Vipin Singh Parmar was elected unanimously as the Opposition Indian National Congress did not field its candidate.

There were four resolutions supporting the candidature of Parmar. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur proposed the name of Parmar. He said

“Deputy Speaker, Sir, with your permission I propose That Shri Vipin Singh Parmar, a Member of this House be chosen as the Speaker of this House.”

Mahender Singh, Cabinet minister, supported the CM’s proposal. Cabinet Ministers Suresh Bhardwaj, Sarveen Chaudhary, Dr Ram Lal Markanday and Bikram Singh also proposed the name of Parmar.

Vipin Singh Parmar had started his political journey from ABVP and had won his first assembly election from Sulah segment in 1998. He again won in 2007 and 2017. He was Thakur led state government.