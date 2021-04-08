Shimla: State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore claimed that the results in the municipal corporation are the reflection of people having lost faith in the ruling BJP government.

While addressing media persons here on Thursday, he expressed happiness over his party’s victory in two out of four municipal corporation elections and dedicated this victory to the hard work put in by the party workers.

“Despite being in power, BJP could only win one municipal corporation that too belonging to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district. Thakur had to campaign door to door making it a prestige issue and pressurizing and influencing the voters by misusing administrative and government machinery, ” charged Rathore.

BJP failed to get a clear majority in Dharamshala, despite blatant misuse of power, he further alleged.

“Congress won more number of seats with than BJP in these elections in the four municipal corporations and have comfortably won with a clear majority in two municipal corporations,” he added.

BJP had earlier termed these elections as semifinal to 2022 Vidhan Sabha Elections and the results have proved that BJP has lost the faith of people, said he.

The victory has infused the rank and file with new energy and enthusiasm, which will help the party to win the forthcoming by-elections for Mandi Lok Sabha and Fatehpur Vidhan Sabha elections, he added.

While, BJP roped in their central minister, chief minister and state ministers to campaign in these elections, Congress unitedly fought the elections with limited resources and ultimately was able to achieve success, said Rathore.