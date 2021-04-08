Shimla: A day after BJP lost two municipal corporation elections to Congress, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, recent results of the Municipal elections cannot predict the fate of future elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing media persons, Chief Minister said that these elections should in no way be considered as semifinal for the future elections including the forthcoming by-elections and the assembly elections 2022.

BJP had been able to wrest the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation from Congress that was being run by the party.

“Our party won the Mandi municipal Corporation elections with flying colours,” he said, adding that in Solan BJP was quite close to winning even though the election of the municipal corporation was won by Congress, BJP got 10,064 votes whereas Congress got 9925 votes, hence BJP was ahead of them in terms of votes.

“Defeat in Palampur and Solan municipal corporation will be contemplated, if there were any shortcomings, we will undertake self-assessment at party and government level,” he said, adding that in times to come party will take remedial measures to strengthen the organization.

Chief Minister further added that more than the elections, what was kept in mind was the development of the fast-expanding towns with proper planning.

“To develop them with a master plan, where facilities are provided in an organized manner,” he added.

He blamed Congress for campaigning in Palampur viscously, where people were even misleading on imposition of taxes.

In Himachal the test is not over, there is still by- elections of Fatehpur assembly constituency and Mandi parliamentary constituency, hence there was no need for Congress to be very jubilant, said Thakur.