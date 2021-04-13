Shimla: Three Municipal Corporations (MCs) out of four on Tuesday got new Mayors and Deputy Mayors.

The elections to the four civic bodies were recently held last week.

BJP dominant Municipal Corporations Mandi and Dharamshala have unanimously elected Deepali Jaswal and former Deputy Mayor Onkar Nehria, respectively as the new Mayor.

While, Virender Bhatt was elected Deputy Mayor of Mandi Municipal Corporation and Sarv Chand Galotia of Dharamshala.

In Palampur Municipal Corporation, the Congress majority has unanimously elected Poonam Bali as Mayor and Anish Nag Deputy Mayor of the newly formed Corporation.

BJP had clear majority in Mandi Corporation. Party had won 11 wards while Congress could succeed to win 4 wards.

However, in Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, BJP was one short of majority, but was able to get support of an independent councilor.

Congress, despite having clear cut majority in Solan civic body could not elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor as quorum was not sufficient.

Nine Congress Councillors were administered oath by Additional Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma, whereas the seven BJP Councillors did not turn up.

The election for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor has been postponed to 16 April.