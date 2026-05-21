Shimla: In a significant push towards environmental sustainability, the Himachal Pradesh government has launched an ambitious ‘Mission-32 Percent’ with the target of increasing the state’s forest and green cover from the current 29.5 percent to 32 percent by 2030. The Forest Department has begun extensive preparatory work and strategic interventions to achieve this goal and strengthen the state’s ecological resilience.

The initiative is being positioned as a step to establish Himachal Pradesh as a model Green Himalayan State focused on environmental conservation and climate action. Expanding green cover is expected to play a crucial role in biodiversity conservation, ecological restoration, soil and water conservation, and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Apart from ecological benefits, the mission aims to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities through large-scale afforestation, eco-restoration, agro-forestry, and active community participation. Plantation and restoration activities are being carried out under various schemes including CAMPA, externally aided projects, and other departmental programmes.

For the financial year 2026-27, the Forest Department has set a plantation target of 8,000 hectares with special focus on fruit-bearing and indigenous tree species. This approach is intended to improve ecological balance while simultaneously strengthening rural livelihoods.

The state government believes that achieving the 32 percent green cover target will not only enhance Himachal’s environmental health but also contribute significantly to long-term climate resilience and sustainable development in the Himalayan region.