Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has formed a five-member committee to investigate allegations of irregularities in the Ph.D. admission process for Electrical Engineering at the University Institute of Technology (UIT). The inquiry was initiated after a complaint was lodged through the CM helpline, claiming that established admission rules were ignored during the process conducted in November.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.P. Bansal has instructed the committee, led by Dean Studies Prof. B.K. Shivram, to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report based on facts. The committee includes Prof. Mamta Mokta, Prof. Manu Sood and the Deputy Registrar of the DS Office.

The complaint alleges that while other departments adhered to the prescribed guidelines of admitting candidates based on national-level examination qualifications and fellowships, UIT admitted an applicant who did not meet the mandatory eligibility criteria. Additionally, a fee of ₹5,000 was reportedly charged, and instructions for this admission were uploaded on the UIT website.

University officials have stated that the admission in question had not been approved by the faculty’s standing committee, rendering it invalid. A standing committee was formed on January 15, but the Vice-Chancellor decided to appoint an inquiry panel before taking any final decision.