Shimla: The process for Census 2027 has been set in motion in Himachal Pradesh, with the state government notifying a detailed schedule for conducting the exercise entirely in digital mode for the first time.

According to the official notification, the Census will be carried out in two phases, beginning mid-2026. The first phase, covering houselisting and housing census, will be conducted from June 16 to July 15, 2026. An option for self-enumeration will also be available to residents for a period of 15 days prior to the start of this phase.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027. However, in snow-bound areas of Himachal Pradesh, the enumeration will be carried out earlier, in September 2026, to address accessibility challenges.

The Census 2027 will be India’s first fully digital census, with enumerators using mobile applications to collect data and citizens also given the option to submit their details online. The exercise is part of the country’s largest data collection drive and will be conducted in two phases across all states and Union Territories.

The state government has appealed to residents to cooperate with census officials and provide accurate information during the exercise. Officials said the Census remains the primary source of data at the grassroots level, capturing details up to villages in rural areas and wards in urban regions.

The data collected includes information on housing conditions, amenities, assets, population demographics, literacy, religion, migration, fertility and economic activity. This information plays a key role in policy planning, governance and implementation of welfare schemes by both the Centre and the state.

Authorities also highlighted that census data is used for delimitation and reservation of constituencies for Parliament, Assembly, Panchayats and urban local bodies, making it a crucial administrative exercise.

As per legal provisions under the Census framework, every individual is required to answer questions truthfully to the best of their knowledge. Residents must also allow census officials access to premises for enumeration and related activities. Non-compliance, providing false information or obstructing officials can attract penalties under the law.

The government has also assured that all information collected during the Census will remain confidential and cannot be used as evidence in civil or criminal proceedings, except in cases related to violations under the Census law.

With the notification issued, preparations for the massive digital enumeration exercise have formally begun in Himachal Pradesh.