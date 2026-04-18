Shimla: Former India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan will feature in the third season of the Pro Himachal Premium Cricket League (Pro HPCL), adding experience and visibility to the tournament that is steadily expanding in Himachal Pradesh. Dhawan will also captain a Shimla-based team in the league.

The tournament is scheduled from May 15 to May 30 at the Shimla cricket ground, with 20 teams set to compete in a format inspired by the Indian Premier League. Teams have been divided into four groups of five, with each side playing two matches against every opponent in their group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

This year, all teams had a total purse of ₹28 lakh for player acquisition. A total of 47 matches will be played during the tournament, with 300 players taking part.

The organisers have also announced a significant prize pool. The winning team will receive ₹14 lakh, while the runner-up will be awarded ₹7 lakh. Both losing semifinalists will get ₹2 lakh each, adding a competitive incentive for all teams.

Dhawan’s presence is being seen as a major boost for the league. A seasoned all-rounder, he played a key role in Himachal Pradesh’s triumph in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021–22 season. Over his domestic career, Dhawan has scored more than 4,000 runs and taken over 300 wickets. He had also represented franchises like Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Organisers say the Pro HPCL is growing each year, with improved infrastructure and participation from reputed players. The league is being developed on the lines of major franchise tournaments, aiming to provide a strong platform for emerging cricketers in Himachal Pradesh.

The participating teams include Aspire XI, Bat Breakers Rampur, Boom Shiva Blasters Hamirpur, Chudeshwar Legends Sirmaur, Commando The Rising Stars Solan, Cyberbells Tech Titans Kotkhai, Indian Saga, Kanwills Titans, Knight Hawks, Mandi Marvels, Mountain Army by TGW, Rising Stars Baldeyan, Maheshwar Saamrajya Shangrila Farms Chopal, Shilonbagh Royals, Shimla Royals, Shimla Titans, Sidhpur Warriors, Silent Killer Bilaspur, Valley Victor Jubbal, and Wine Association.

With a larger pool of teams, increased financial backing, and the presence of a player like Dhawan leading from the front, Pro HPCL Season 4 is expected to draw attention and further strengthen the cricketing ecosystem in the state.