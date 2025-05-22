Heavy Rain Washes Out Pro HPCL Final; Cyberbells Tech Titans Kotkhai and Wine Association Crowned Joint Winners

Shimla – The third season of the Pro Himachal Premium Cricket League (Pro HPCL) may have ended with an incomplete final, but it delivered a powerful message beyond cricket. Through its unique environmental initiative, “One Run, One Tree”, the league will now see 12,300 trees planted across Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh—one for every run scored during the tournament.

The campaign, launched by the Pro HPCL organising team, aimed to connect sports with sustainability. With 12,300 total runs scored throughout the season, the same number of saplings will now be planted in partnership with local bodies and environmental organisations.

League co-founders Ajat Thakur, Veenu Diwan, Abhay Thakur, and Sumit Sehgal expressed pride in the campaign’s success. “Pro HPCL has become a platform not just for cricket, but also for social and environmental responsibility. One Run, One Tree is our way of giving back to nature and inspiring others to do the same,” they said.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by players, fans, and environmentalists alike, who see it as a model for other sporting events in the region. The planting drive will begin in phases across identified areas, starting from the Shimla district.

Though the final match between Cyberbells Tech Titans Kotkhai and Wine Association was cancelled due to heavy rain and stormy weather, the spirit of the tournament remained strong. Both teams were declared joint winners after the organizing committee consulted captains and franchise owners.

Pro HPCL Season 3 concluded with a strong message: sports can be a powerful driver of positive change—on and off the field.