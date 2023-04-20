Shimla: The second season of Pro HPCL, Himachal Pradesh’s premier cricket league, has officially kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at the Woodville Palace Hotel in Shimla. This season promises to be even more exciting and competitive than the first, with 16 franchise-based teams and over 250 players vying for the championship title and a grand prize of 7 lakh rupees.

The auctions held earlier this month saw an overwhelming response from players, with 724 registered and 250 sold to the highest bidders. The league’s founders expressed their gratitude towards the sponsors and wished all the players the best for the league. Matches are scheduled to begin on April 22 at the Endeavour Cricket Hub Mohali, and fans can catch all the action live on Facebook and YouTube.

Pro HPCL Season 2 will feature some of the best cricketing talents from Himachal Pradesh, promising fans some thrilling matches and intense rivalries. The league is a white ball tournament, and it’s the first time it’s being held in the state. The teams, including Mandi Marvels, Shimla Titans, and Royal Rivals Sarkaghat, are all geared up to deliver their best performance and take home the title.

The opening ceremony was a grand affair, with the Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra – Harmony of the Pines performing, adding to the excitement of the event. Cricket enthusiasts across the state can look forward to some top-notch cricket action over the next few weeks, making Pro HPCL Season 2 a must-watch for all cricket lovers.