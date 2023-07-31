No More Escalation: Clause 10 CC Removed for Transparent Construction Estimates

In a proactive move to address the aftermath of natural calamities that have wreaked havoc on the state’s infrastructure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sanctioned a sum of Rs. 23 crore for the swift repair and restoration of roads in disaster-hit areas. The allocation, focusing on apple-growing belts, aims to ensure uninterrupted transportation of produce to markets, benefitting both farmers and consumers.

As heavy rains and landslides took their toll on roads across various parts of the state, the Chief Minister recognized the urgent need to restore crucial transport routes. The Rs. 23 crore funds will bolster restoration efforts, allowing for the prompt rehabilitation of affected roadways.

With the agricultural community facing challenges in transporting their produce due to damaged roads, the priority given to the apple-growing belts comes as a relief.

Additionally, Chief Minister Sukhu addressed the issue of construction cost escalation by taking a decisive step to remove Clause 10 CC. This move promotes transparency in construction estimates, ensuring that projects are carried out efficiently without unnecessary financial burdens.