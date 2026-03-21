Over 600 Players Register For 20 Teams: ₹60 Lakh Prize Pool, winning team to get ₹14 lakh, runners-up ₹7 lakh

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s biggest cricket league, Pro HPCL, has returned with a bigger and more competitive fourth season, drawing participation from over 600 players as the registration process nears completion.

Around 20 franchise teams representing different districts and regions of the state will compete in this edition, making it one of the largest domestic cricket platforms in Himachal. The tournament will also feature national-level players, including Rishi Dhawan, who is set to play for Shimla Royals.

Organisers said that player trials will be conducted after registrations are closed, followed by the auction process. Approximately ₹30 lakh will be distributed among players during the auction, reflecting the growing scale and professionalism of the league.

The total prize pool for Season 4 stands at around ₹60 lakh. The winning team will receive ₹14 lakh, while the runners-up will be awarded ₹7 lakh. Both semi-finalist teams will get ₹2 lakh each, and the Player of the Series will be awarded up to ₹55,000.

The league, which has steadily gained popularity over the years, has been hosted at multiple venues. The first season was held in Bharari (Shimla), followed by Mohali in Season 2, and Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula for Season 3.

This year, the matches will be played at a newly developed cricket ground in Shimla, built recently by three young individuals. The venue is being seen as a significant boost to cricket infrastructure in the region and a step towards promoting professional-level cricket in the state.

Founders Ajay Thakur, Abhay Thakur, Vinu Diwan, and Sumit Sehgal said the response to Season 4 highlights the growing reach and impact of the league.

Ajay Thakur said the aim of Pro HPCL is to provide a strong and professional platform for players from Himachal Pradesh. He added that hosting the league at a dedicated cricket ground in Shimla is a matter of pride and will help shape the future of cricket in the state.