Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s push towards data-driven governance has gained pace with the ‘Him Parivar’ initiative, bringing more than 75.92 lakh citizens and 19.25 lakh families onto a single digital platform. The unified database is helping the state government streamline welfare delivery and reduce leakages in schemes.

Launched in the 2023–24 Budget under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the initiative aims to create a verified State Social Registry by integrating citizen data across departments. The platform has now emerged as one of the most extensive consolidated databases in the region, enabling policy decisions based on real-time information.

The HimAccess Single Sign-On system has played a key role in simplifying citizen access to services. Over 7.2 lakh users and nearly 46,000 government employees are already registered on the platform, reducing the need for multiple registrations and physical documentation. Officials say this has significantly improved efficiency and transparency in service delivery.

The government has also identified major discrepancies through data verification. In social security pension schemes alone, 39,697 deceased beneficiaries, 5,595 ineligible cases and 600 untraceable entries were detected. Their removal has resulted in estimated monthly savings of around ₹5 crore. Additionally, verification of over 1.07 lakh pending cases involving nearly ₹11 crore in monthly expenditure is underway.

The initiative has seen wide sectoral integration. More than 23.91 lakh domestic electricity connections have been mapped, while nearly 14.77 lakh land records have been verified. Urban surveys covering 2.11 lakh families and over 6.63 lakh individuals have further strengthened the database. Surveys of construction workers and other beneficiaries are also helping improve the targeting of welfare schemes.

Officials maintain that the strength of Him Parivar lies in its ability to turn data into actionable governance. By linking with national platforms and ensuring continuous updates through surveys and civil registration systems, the government is working towards accurate and timely delivery of benefits.

The system also incorporates safeguards to ensure data security and privacy, balancing technological advancement with citizen protection.

With the integration of multiple databases into a single framework, Himachal Pradesh is moving towards a governance model where decisions are backed by verified data, improving both administrative efficiency and financial management.