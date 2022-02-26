New Delhi: Registering first win in the Ranji Trophy 2022 season, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket team on Saturday beat Tripura.

In an elite Group-F match at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi, Himachal beat Tripura with an inning and 30 runs.

Winning toss, Himachal opted for batting first and posted 365 runs in the first inning. Captain Ankit Kalsi played 147 run inning. Raghav Dhawan made 68.

Kalsi is also the adjusted man of the match.

Chasing 365, the Tripura team bundled out for 202 in the first inning and could manage to score 133 in the second inning. Mayank Dagar claims 9 wickets in the match. Rishi Dhawan and Akash Vashisht claim 4 wickets, two each in both inning, while Gurvinder Singh managed to get 2 wickets in both innings.

In the first match of the Ranji Trophy, Himachal played a draw with the Punjab team and could manage a single point from the match. Himachal will play its next match with Haryana from 3rd March.