Justice V. Ramasubramanian sworn in as Chief Justice of HP High Court

Shimla: Justice V. Ramasubramanian has sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here today. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Acharya Devvrat in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan, where Chief Secretary B.K.Agarwal conducted the proceedings of oath ceremony and read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India.

Speaker, HP Vidhan Sabha Rajiv Bindal, former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Chief Justice of High Court of Uttarakhand Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, Judges of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Judges of Madras High Court, Advocate General Ashok Sharma, Chairman Public Service commission D.V.S. Rana, DGP S.R. Mardi, Mayor MC Shimla Kusum Sadret, Chairmen and Vice-chairmen of various boards and corporations, senior officers of the state government and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.

Justice V. Ramasubramanian was born on June 30, 1958. He was enrolled as an Advocate on 16th February, 1983 and practiced for almost 23 years in High Court of Madras, City & Small Causes Courts, State Consumer Commission & District Consumer Forum, Central and State Administrative Tribunals, Chennai in Service, Civil and Constitutional matters and specialized in service matters.

Justice V. Ramasubramanian was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court on July 31, 2006 and as permanent Judge on November 9, 2009. He was transferred to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh High Court w.e.f. April 27, 2016 and as Judge of Telangana High Court w.e.f. 1.1.2019.