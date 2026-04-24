New System to Curb Fake Certificates, Simplify Duplicate Process in Himachal

Dharamshala: In a major step towards digital governance and document security, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to link Class 10 and 12 certificates with Aadhaar, allowing students to access their academic records online and reducing dependence on physical visits.

The Board is preparing to launch a new system that will enable students to link their certificates with Aadhaar numbers. Once operational, students will be able to download their certificates from home through an online portal, making the process faster and more convenient.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Board, said the initiative is aimed at simplifying access while ensuring the authenticity of documents. “The School Education Board is going to link 10th and 12th-grade certificates with Aadhaar cards for the convenience of students. Through this facility, students will be able to obtain either a PDF or a hard copy of their certificates from the comfort of their homes by paying a nominal fee,” he said.

Officials said the move will significantly reduce the circulation of fake certificates by introducing Aadhaar-based verification. At the same time, it will address long-standing issues faced by students in obtaining duplicate documents, especially in cases where certificates are lost or damaged.

Under the proposed system, students will have the option to choose between a digital or physical copy of their certificates. Those opting for a PDF version will be able to download it instantly, while students selecting a hard copy will need to provide their postal address, after which the Board will dispatch the document.

The Board has also clarified that a separate fee structure will apply for both options. Once implemented, the service is expected to ease administrative burden and provide quicker access to certificates for students across Himachal Pradesh.