Shimla: The 173 years old heritage building with the lush green lawns of the ‘Rashtrapati Niwas’ at Mashobra, will be thrown open for the visitors from 23rd of April. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will open the historical estate to the general public officially, during her visit to Shimla.

The visitors will be able to visit the retreat for a nominal fee of Rs. 50 per person for Indian Nationals and Rs. 250 per person for foreign Nationals throughout the year except on Mondays and other Government holidays and also during the President’s stay. The visit of School children of government schools will be free till 30th June 2023.

The key attractions for the tourists will be the main building, enabling glimpses into the life of the Presidents, official dining halls and artefacts. The nature trails and the orchards at Rashtrapati Niwas will be open for visitors and adventure enthusiasts. The general public will start visiting President Niwas, from 23rd April and can also book online from 15th April 2023 onwards through the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.