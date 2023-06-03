Kullu – The serene landscapes of the Kullu district have been ignited by a wave of dissent as opposition to the controversial Bijli Mahadev Ropeway project reaches its pinnacle. Standing united, the residents of local panchayats have taken to the streets, vehemently opposing the proposed project. With protests gathering momentum, the local community is demanding transparency, meaningful engagement, and their rightful role in shaping the destiny of the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway project.

At the heart of the resistance lies deep concerns expressed by the locals regarding the environmental impact of felling hundreds of trees to make way for the ropeway. The opposition has also been bolstered by the belief system of the community, as the revered deity, Bijli Mahadev, through divine oracles, has reportedly expressed disapproval of any interference with the barren mountain where the ropeway is planned. Driven by faith and guided by the decisions of the committee, the residents prioritize the voices of local decision-makers over those of the government and administration.

In addition to their opposition to the ropeway, the community emphasises the need to prioritise infrastructure development. They are calling for the widening of roads and the provision of electricity connections to Mahadev, which would enhance accessibility for both tourists and the general public. These measures are aimed at ensuring convenience without compromising the natural beauty and sanctity of the region.

The proposed Bijli Mahadev Ropeway project, estimated to span 2.7 kilometers and with a budget of Rs 240 crore, aims to connect Pirdi near Kullu to the majestic Bijli Mahadev shrine atop Kharal hill, providing breathtaking views of the enchanting Kullu town. The tender process, overseen by the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), has attracted the participation of several companies. Currently, technical evaluations are underway to assess the submitted tenders and determine the feasibility of the project.

Earlier this year, the Bijli Mahadev Temple Management Committee initially granted consent to constructing the ropeway, subject to certain conditions. However, their stance underwent a significant shift when they joined forces with the residents of the deity’s area and the temple caretaker to oppose the project vehemently. A memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) expressing their concerns and disapproval.