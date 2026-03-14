A special statewide search drive was carried out near schools and colleges across Himachal Pradesh on Friday as part of the “Chitta-Free Himachal” campaign launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The operation focused on checking shops and vendors located near educational institutions to prevent the illegal sale of tobacco products to students.

According to a spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Police, the coordinated drive aimed to strengthen enforcement of provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), particularly in areas surrounding schools and colleges where such activities can negatively influence young people.

During the operation, joint teams of district police and the Special Task Force inspected 1,949 shops and vendors located close to educational institutions across the state. The drive targeted the illegal sale of tobacco and other prohibited items that could encourage substance use among students.

As a result, five cases were registered under COTPA and one case under the Excise Act. In addition, 567 challans were issued under COTPA, while four challans were issued under the Non-Biodegradable Waste (Control) Act. A total fine of Rs. 65,300 was collected during the drive.

Police teams also seized a significant quantity of prohibited tobacco products, including cigarettes, tobacco and bidis, during the inspections.

Officials said the campaign was conducted in a systematic, intelligence-based manner, with coordination across districts to ensure effective enforcement. The initiative aims to prevent the development of substance abuse groups around isolated areas near educational institutions and protect young people from falling into drug abuse.

The police have appealed to citizens, especially the youth, to report any information related to drugs or “chitta” by calling 112 or by informing the nearest police station. Authorities assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.