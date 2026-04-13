Kasauli: A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at the busy Heritage Market in Kasauli, destroying at least seven shops and triggering multiple gas cylinder explosions that intensified the blaze.

The fire reportedly started around 3:30 AM, when the market was closed, allowing the flames to spread rapidly through the closely packed structures. A café is suspected to be the point of origin, though officials say the exact cause will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation. A short circuit is being considered the likely cause of the incident.

As the fire raged, between 12 and 14 gas cylinders exploded, creating panic in the area and making firefighting operations more challenging. The blasts not only accelerated the spread of the fire but also posed serious risks to nearby buildings.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting teams worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control. Narrow lanes and the congested layout of the market area hampered the movement of emergency vehicles, delaying efforts to contain the flames.

Among the shops gutted in the incident were outlets selling momos, toys, garments, and other goods. The café from where the fire is believed to have originated was also destroyed. While no casualties have been reported, the financial losses are expected to be substantial.

Local authorities have begun assessing the extent of damage, and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. The incident has once again raised concerns about fire safety preparedness in crowded market areas of hill towns, where infrastructure constraints often complicate emergency response.