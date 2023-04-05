Solan: Shoolini University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and support academics and research in higher education institutions. This partnership aims to benefit students, research scholars, and faculty members from both institutions through student-faculty exchange initiatives.

Prof. Atul Khosla, Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini University, and Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, signed the MoU, which allows for exchange visits of faculty and staff for research, teaching, and consultancy purposes, with prior approval from both institutions for a duration of up to one year. The MoU also includes joint supervision of postgraduate and PhD students, permissible exchange of scientific information for academic purposes, and joint events such as seminars, workshops, conferences, and training programs.

Prof. Virender Rihani, Dean of Engineering at Shoolini University, expressed his gratitude to the management of both organizations for supporting the MoU initiative. He specially thanked Prof. Venkatan Krishnan, former Dean SRIC, IIT Mandi, and Vishal Anand, Pro-Chancellor, for their support.

This collaboration between Shoolini University and IIT Mandi is expected to bring about significant advancements in academics and research in the field of higher education.