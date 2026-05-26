Governor Kavinder Gupta called for the creation of a dedicated Religious Tourism Circuit for Himachal Pradesh to connect the state’s major temples, Shakti Peeths, monasteries and other sacred destinations through improved infrastructure and better connectivity.

The Governor said such an initiative would strengthen the spiritual identity of “Dev Bhoomi” Himachal Pradesh while also generating employment opportunities, boosting the local economy and helping preserve the state’s rich religious and cultural heritage.

Kavinder Gupta made the remarks while interacting with mediapersons after paying obeisance at the holy shrine of Jwala Devi Temple in Kangra district. Lady Governor Bindu Gupta also accompanied him during the visit.

The Governor offered prayers for peace, prosperity and the well-being of the people of Himachal Pradesh and the nation. He also sought blessings for happiness and harmony across the country.

Highlighting the spiritual importance of Himachal Pradesh, the Governor said the state is home to internationally known religious sites, including Jwala Devi Temple, Brajeshwari Devi Temple, Chintpurni Temple, Naina Devi Temple and Chamunda Devi Temple, besides several ancient temples and Buddhist monasteries located across the hill state.

He said there is an urgent need to integrate these religious destinations under a comprehensive tourism circuit to facilitate pilgrims and attract devotees from across the country and abroad.

Kavinder Gupta said religious tourism has the potential to become a major pillar of Himachal Pradesh’s economy, especially at a time when the state is looking for sustainable revenue sources amid financial challenges. He urged the state government, the Union Ministry of Tourism and other stakeholders to work collectively for developing world-class facilities for pilgrims without disturbing the sanctity and spiritual atmosphere of the shrines.

The Governor also stressed the need for improved road connectivity, better accommodation facilities, parking infrastructure and modern amenities at major religious destinations. Experts believe that a structured religious tourism circuit could help increase tourist footfall throughout the year and provide direct benefits to local businesses, transport operators, hoteliers and small traders in different districts of the state.