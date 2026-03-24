Shimla: In a significant recognition for scientific research in horticulture, Dr Puja Sharma, a senior scientist at the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, has been conferred the prestigious Fellowship of the Indian Society of Ornamental Horticulture.

The honour was bestowed during the National Conference on “Floriculture and Landscaping @ 2047: Viksit Bharat,” held at Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences. The event was organised in collaboration with ISOH and brought together leading scientists, researchers and experts from across the country.

Dr Sharma received the distinguished ‘Fellow of the Society’ award in recognition of her outstanding contributions, research excellence and sustained work in the field of floriculture and horticulture. The fellowship is a national-level honour that acknowledges long-term dedication, innovation and impactful research in advancing the discipline.

The conference featured technical sessions, research presentations and expert lectures, serving as a platform for knowledge exchange and discussion on future directions for the sector.

During the felicitation ceremony, attended by scientists and researchers, Dr Sharma’s contributions to various aspects of floriculture were highlighted, underlining her role in strengthening research and innovation in the field.

The Indian Society of Ornamental Horticulture, established in 1990, works towards promoting knowledge generation and dissemination in ornamental horticulture. It also focuses on building collaborations among stakeholders and supporting the sustainable growth of floriculture and landscape gardening in the country.