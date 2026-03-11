New Delhi – Vikramaditya Singh met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at Parliament House in New Delhi and sought strong Central support for key road, bridge and tunnel projects aimed at improving connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

The meeting, attended by Rajya Sabha MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajni Patil, focused on accelerating major infrastructure projects and strengthening all-weather connectivity in the hill state. Vikramaditya Singh highlighted the geographical challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh, including frequent landslides and natural disasters, and emphasised the need for a sustainable road network that can support residents, farmers, horticulturists, tourists and defence forces.

A major issue discussed during the meeting was the strategically important Ghatasni–Shilha–Badhani–Bhubu Jot–Kullu road and the proposed tunnel at Bhubu Jot. Singh urged the Union Minister to treat the Bhubu Jot tunnel and its approach road as a priority project and sought National Highway status for the entire stretch, considering its strategic, economic and tourism importance. He said the proposed tunnel would provide an all-weather alternative link between the Jogindernagar region and Kullu via the Lug Valley, reducing travel time between Pathankot, Jogindernagar, Mandi and Kullu and easing congestion on existing routes.

The PWD Minister said the Bhubu Jot corridor could open new tourism opportunities and create livelihood options such as homestays, transport services and small businesses in the Lug Valley and adjoining areas. He also pointed out that an additional reliable route would help defence logistics towards high-altitude areas, especially during winters when heavy snowfall blocks several mountain passes.

Apart from the tunnel project, Singh also raised the proposal for a double-lane bridge over the Beas River between Basantipattan and Kheri to improve connectivity between Kangra and Hamirpur districts. He said the bridge would help decongest existing National Highway stretches and provide a shorter and safer route for commuters and commercial vehicles.

Another project discussed was a motorable steel truss bridge over the Beas near Pandoh in Mandi district. The bridge, according to Singh, would strengthen intra-district connectivity, provide alternative routes during highway blockades and support local economic activities.

Referring to works sanctioned under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund and other centrally sponsored schemes, Singh expressed gratitude for the approvals already granted to the state and requested faster clearance for additional proposals related to widening and strengthening hill roads, slope protection works, tunnels and bypasses. He said the state government has prioritised these projects under its annual road plan, and the Public Works Department is committed to ensuring quality implementation.

Singh also appreciated policy initiatives such as support for ropeway projects and relaxation of certain norms for hilly terrain, stating that these measures can help reduce pressure on narrow mountain roads and diversify transport options in the state.

Gadkari assured that the concerns raised by the Himachal Pradesh government would be examined sympathetically and said the Union Government remains committed to improving road and bridge infrastructure in hill and border states.

Later, Vikramaditya Singh said that the state government is working in coordination with the Centre to strengthen connectivity and infrastructure in remote and disaster-prone areas of Himachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence that with continued Central support, better and safer road networks would gradually connect remote regions and create new opportunities for development and employment in the state.