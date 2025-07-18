Cabinet Sub-Committee reviews progress; 60% construction work completed

Shimla: The construction of the 450 MW Shongtong Hydroelectric Project in Himachal Pradesh is expected to be completed by December 2026. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee to review the project’s status, expressed satisfaction with the current pace of work and urged officials to maintain momentum to ensure timely completion.

The minister informed that around 60 percent of the project, being executed by the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), has already been completed. He added that the diversion works on the river have been finished, and the construction of the barrage is in its advanced stages. “The early completion of this major project is crucial for boosting the state’s power generation capacity,” he said.

During the meeting, Negi also reviewed the payment system and directed officials to ensure the timely disbursal of wages to workers by private contractors and payments to contractors by HPPCL.

Earlier, Negi chaired a separate session of the Cabinet Sub-Committee formed to address compensation claims pending in courts. The meeting focused on the registration of government-owned properties, particularly Public Works Department (PWD) roads, in the state revenue records.

The Revenue Minister instructed PWD officials to direct all Deputy Commissioners and revenue officers to conduct girdawari (field inspection) and ensure that government properties, especially PWD roads existing for more than 20 years, are duly recorded in official records by August 1, 2025. He emphasised the importance of documenting ownership to ensure proper maintenance and prevent encroachments.

Negi stated that in the past three months, the possession of 214 PWD roads has already been entered in the government’s name. “PWD roads are vital for the development of the state, and maintaining clear ownership is essential for their upkeep,” he said.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee will continue to monitor progress on both the property registration process and the hydroelectric project in the coming months.