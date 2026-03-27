In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Government of Himachal Pradesh has announced the “One District, Three Products” (ODTP) plan in its 2026 budget, aiming to strengthen the rural economy and promote local products at a larger scale.

The scheme focuses on identifying three signature products from each district based on their market potential. The government plans to strengthen the value chain, improve branding and packaging, and ensure better market access to help local producers achieve higher returns.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the initiative aligns with the government’s vision of making the state self-reliant. He stated that the ODTP plan would play a key role in revitalising the rural economy and supporting sustainable growth.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the scheme would help unlock district-level strengths while creating sustainable livelihoods. He added that it would provide a dedicated platform to showcase Himachal’s unique products in wider markets.

A diverse range of products from agriculture, horticulture, handlooms, and handicrafts will be included under the scheme. These include turmeric, ginger, maize, Kangra tea, spices, shawls, paintings, honey, chulli oil, and yak wool, reflecting the state’s varied agro-climatic conditions and cultural heritage.

Officials said the initiative goes beyond product promotion and aims to encourage rural entrepreneurship. Special focus will be given to artisans, women entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and small producers. By improving supply chains and strengthening market linkages, the government aims to increase competitiveness and boost incomes at the grassroots level.

Additional Chief Secretary Industries R D Nazeem said the ODTP initiative would institutionalise value-chain development and ensure focused policy support for local industries. Industries Commissioner Dr. Yunus added that emphasis would be laid on last-mile delivery so that benefits reach farmers, artisans, and grassroots enterprises effectively.

The state government is also working on a supportive policy framework, including graded incentives for ODTP products, which is expected to be rolled out soon for smooth implementation.

With this initiative, Himachal Pradesh aims to position its indigenous products on the global map while driving inclusive and rural-led economic growth.