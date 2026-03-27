Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the way decisions are made in modern organisations, but experts stress that human judgment continues to play a central role in ensuring accuracy and accountability.

In a webinar hosted by LM Thapar School of Management in collaboration with Hitbullseye. The session, titled “How AI is Reshaping Decision-Making, and What It Means for Future Leaders,” focused on the growing integration of AI tools in business processes.

Manmeet Kaur, the keynote speaker, explained that AI has evolved from basic query-based systems to advanced tools capable of handling complex and multi-step tasks. However, she emphasised that AI should be viewed as a support system rather than a replacement for human decision-making.

According to the speaker, while AI can process large volumes of data and provide insights, it lacks the contextual understanding, ethics, and critical thinking that human leaders bring to the table. “AI strengthens decisions, but human oversight remains crucial,” she noted, highlighting the need for balanced integration of technology and human intelligence.

The session also underlined the importance of prompt engineering, stressing that the effectiveness of AI tools depends heavily on the quality and clarity of user inputs. Well-structured and context-driven prompts can significantly improve the relevance and usability of AI-generated outputs.

Adding to the discussion, Aftab Tanwar, Head Admissions, Student Engagement and Outreach, LMTSM, said that AI is set to redefine the future of management education and leadership. He highlighted the LMTSM’s focus on integrating AI into management education. “Our AI-integrated MBA and other programs are designed to equip students with hands-on exposure to emerging technologies and real-world problem solving. Through our collaboration with NVIDIA and our AACSB accreditation, we ensure that our students are not just industry-ready but future-ready, capable of leading in a world where technology and management go hand in hand. Because at LMTSM, it’s not just about learning what’s next. It’s about becoming who the future needs,” he further added.



