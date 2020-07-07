Shimla: In a step which is expected to give a major fillip to education and entrepreneurship in students, the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni and Department of Industries, Himachal Pradesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promoting university-industry linkages. HR Sharma, Director Industries and UHF Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Kaushal signed the MoU on Tuesday at Shimla.

As part of the memorandum, there will be knowledge sharing between both the parties and the experts from the industries department will regularly interact with faculty and students for making them aware of industrial policies and schemes. Dr Kaushal elaborated

“The tie-up is part of the university initiative to promote university-industry linkages for humanities, social and managerial sciences on themes like entrepreneurship, business management, communication skills, personality development, leadership and event management etc. through expert lectures, guest faculty and resource persons,”

Dr Kaushal added that under the tie-up, the existing incubation centre at the University will be strengthened by providing special funds for machinery/equipment which will be used by the incubates. Every student will be encouraged to enroll for one startup idea.

In addition, the Department will support the university for developing management professionals by facilitating summer trainings of students with industries, joint student research projects, placements etc. There will be an industrial collaboration for the vocational opportunities in the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers, beekeeping, mushroom, dairy farming, environment quality management, food quality analysis, medicinal and aromatic plants, wood technology, natural farming, value addition, agro-processing, food processing, nursery production, biotechnology etc.

As per the pact, Department of industries will facilitate access to industrial establishments in the state to the graduating students of horticulture, biotechnology and forestry during their industrial attachments and explore sponsor scholarships and stipends from industries to the students for carrying out specific research to solve industrial problems. The diploma/certificate passed students from the university will be given preference while seeking employment with the industry. There will also be a provision for starting industrial sponsored certificate programmes where students, researchers and entrepreneurs are exposed to industrial setups, labs and other R&D infrastructure of global competence.