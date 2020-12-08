Shimla: Criticizing the state government for failing to handle the Covid-19 pandemic in Himachal, Congress party has sought resignation of the Chief Minister on moral grounds.

Addressing the media persons here on Tuesday, Member of Legislative assemblies, Harshvardhan Chauhan (Shillai), Nand Lal (Rampur) and Mohan Lal Brakta (Rohru) denounced the state government for failure in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

Chauhan said that Himachal is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 cases consequent to the mismanagement on the part of the state government to handle the pandemic crisis.

The observations made by Supreme Court and High Court on the Covid-19 situation in Himachal, are a testimony on the government’s incompetency in tackling the crisis.

“The state government is non-serious, despite almost nine months has elapsed since Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. The state is still ill-equipped to handle the crisis in face of shortage of infrastructure and manpower. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should tender his resignation on moral grounds if his government cannot manage the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

The cases are constantly on the rise, however the prefabricated Covid-19 centres to deal with patient rush is still under construction since last three months, he said, adding that owing to paucity of beds the Covid-19 patients in the state are not being admitted in the hospitals.

Charging the state government of underplaying the number of deaths due to Covid-19, he said that there is a waiting period of one or two days at the crematorium at Kanlog for cremation of the dead bodies of people who died from Covid-19.

Pointing out flaws in the farm laws enacted in the monsoon session of the Parliament, he urged the centre government to withdraw the three Farm bills to put an end to the farmer protest.

“The state government is blaming the Congress party for being critical of the Covid-19 crisis, whereas our objective is to caution the government to rectify the shortcomings,” said Nand Lal.

He said that development has taken a back seat in his constituency for the last three years ever since the BJP came to power.

“The state government has failed miserably at all fronts,” said Mohan Lal Brakta.