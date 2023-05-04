The Himachal Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to develop the ‘Him Data Portal,’ an open-source platform that will integrate data from all government departments. The platform will enable the visualization of multiple data sets through advanced analytics and identity-access-management-controlled dashboards and reports.

The collaboration will facilitate the improvement of socio-economic prosperity in the state and enhance transparency, accountability, and governance. The ‘Him Data Portal’ will bring valuable data from multiple domains together, resulting in strengthening efficiencies in governance. It will also support the state’s benefit delivery systems through ‘Him Pulse,’ which will enhance the capacity of Him Parivar in linking digital identity to the delivery of benefits to the targeted population.

The ‘Him Data Portal’ is part of the state’s digital transformation initiatives and is expected to significantly benefit the state and its citizens by facilitating data-driven decision-making, improving public service delivery, and enhancing the state’s ability to respond to the needs of its citizens.