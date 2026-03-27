The politics of promises versus delivery has once again come into focus in Himachal Pradesh, with the opposition accusing the ruling Congress government of burdening the public instead of providing relief.

BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed that the Himachal government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has failed to fulfil its “10 guarantees” and is instead increasing financial pressure on the people.

He said that after coming to power in 2022, the Congress government raised VAT on diesel to ₹10.40 per litre, a move that, according to him, has resulted in the collection of thousands of crores from the public. Thakur termed the decision a direct blow to the common man, adding that inflation has increased instead of easing.

The BJP leader further claimed that the government is now planning to impose an additional cess on petrol and diesel. Reacting to the Chief Minister’s statement that no such cess has been implemented yet, Thakur said the intent of the government is evident. He warned that the BJP would strongly oppose any such move and would not allow an additional burden on the people.

Aiming at the government’s functioning, Thakur alleged that while the public is struggling with rising costs, the state government has extended benefits to its close aides. He claimed that salaries of chairpersons have been increased, luxury vehicles provided, and undue advantages granted, reflecting misplaced priorities.

He also pointed to internal differences within the Congress, stating that dissatisfaction among its own leaders over policy decisions is growing.

Dismissing the government’s claim that the proposed cess would only impact traders, Thakur said that any increase in fuel prices affects every section of society, including farmers, transporters, taxi operators, and small businesses, as it leads to a cascading rise in prices.

Raising concerns over the state’s financial condition, he alleged that Himachal Pradesh’s debt has crossed ₹1 lakh crore under the present government. He questioned the financial management and said that if required, the finance portfolio should be handled by someone more capable.

Thakur demanded the Congress government to fulfil its election promises instead of imposing new taxes, and further added that the BJP would continue to oppose what it termed as anti-people decisions both on the streets and inside the Assembly.