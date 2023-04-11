Padma Shri Nekram Sharma, Captain AJ Singh to get Prerna Srotar Award

The Himachal Gaurav Award will be presented to four individuals, including Karnail Rana, a folk singer from Kangra, as part of the state-level Himachal Day celebrations on April 15.

Chief Minister Sukhinder Singh Sukhu will also present the Civil Services, Prerna Srotar, and Himachal Gaurav Awards during the event in the Kaza district of Spiti. The other awardees for the Himachal Gaurav Award are Lakhesh Chandel from Bilaspur, SI Rani from Rajgarh in Sirmaur, and Nemchand Thakur from Solan’s Arki.

The director of the National Health Mission’s tuberculosis eradication program will receive the Civil Services award. The announcement was made on Monday by the Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department.

Meanwhile, the Prerna Srotr Award will be given to Padma Shri Nekaram Sharma, Baghwan Prem Singh Chauhan, and Captain AJ Singh, the principal of Pine Grove School Kasauli.

The announcement was made by the Chief Secretary on Monday. The awards aim to recognize and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and its people.