Fraudulent links mimicking official portals used to steal personal and banking details

Cyber fraudsters are now using fake e-challan messages to target unsuspecting citizens, posing a serious threat to their bank accounts and personal data. The scam, which closely mimics the official digital challan system, has prompted an alert from the Cyber Cell Shimla.

According to officials, these fraudulent messages are designed to look exactly like genuine e-challans issued under the Government of India’s traffic violation system. Victims receive SMS or online notifications claiming that a fine has been imposed on their vehicle, along with links such as “Pay Now” or “Click to View Challan.”

Once the user clicks on the link, they are redirected to a fake website that closely resembles an official government portal. The site then prompts them to enter sensitive details, including vehicle registration numbers, mobile numbers, and banking credentials. This is the stage where fraudsters gain access to personal information and misuse it for financial theft.

The Cyber Cell in Shimla has warned that this new modus operandi is part of a growing trend where cyber criminals exploit digital systems to deceive people. With increasing reliance on online services, such scams are becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect.

Officials said that the fake e-challan scam is not only misleading the public but also exposing them to significant financial risk. Many users, assuming the message to be legitimate, end up sharing confidential details without verification.

The advisory urges people to avoid clicking on suspicious links and to verify any challan directly through official government websites. Citizens have also been advised not to share banking or personal details on unknown platforms and to report such incidents immediately to the police. Awareness and caution remain the first line of defence as cyber fraud cases continue to rise with evolving digital methods.