Shimla: Under its CSR initiatives for Covid relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, donated four additional specially designed first responder vehicles (FRVs) to the Department of Health and Family Welfare here on Tuesday.

The vehicles were handed over to Health and Family Welfare, Department Deputy Director Ramesh Chand.

These unique and utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals.

Vehicles have been custom-built as an accessory on the powerful Xtreme 200R motorcycles of Hero MotoCorp, said Vijay Sethi, chief information officer, chief human resources officer and head-CSR, Hero MotoCorp.

The FRVs have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

Meanwhile till date, Hero MotoCorp handed over more than 39 FRVs to the government authorities of various Indian states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, UP, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram and HP.