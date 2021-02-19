Dharamshala: Period Basis SMC Teachers has demanded to make a provision of preparing a Contract Policy on the analogy of PTA, PARA, PAT, EGS, Period Basis Urdu/Punjabi teachers for SMC teachers in the Budget for the year 2021-22.

Period Basis SMC Teachers’ Association, here on Friday, called on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Dharamshala and demanded the Chief Minister to make a provision of preparing a Contract Policy.

Chief Minister accepted that 2,555 SMC teachers were rendering a commendable service by imparting quality education to students of the State, particularly in remote and hard areas of the State and assured the delegation to consider their demand sympathetically.

The Association also presented a cheque of Rs. 5,55,000 to the Chief Minister as a contribution towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund on the occasion.