Survey Completed, Tunnel Construction to Be Prioritised: Chief Minister

Shimla: For thousands of commuters, tourists and apple growers who travel daily on the busy Dhali–Narkanda–Rampur highway, long traffic jams have become a regular ordeal. Congestion is frequently observed at Dhali, Kufri, Fagu, Theog, Matiana, and Narkanda, particularly during weekends, peak tourist seasons, and the apple transportation period. With vehicle numbers increasing every year, the existing two-lane road often struggles to handle the traffic load, leading to delays and economic losses.

In a significant development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that the survey work for the proposed Dhali–Narkanda–Rampur four-lane highway has been completed. The project aims to improve connectivity in upper Shimla and to facilitate tourism and economic activities in the region.

The Chief Minister said that tunnel construction would be given priority in the project. The use of tunnels is expected to reduce the impact of landslides, a recurring problem on the route, while also ensuring safer and smoother travel. The existing highway passes through several landslide-prone stretches that often witness disruptions during the monsoon season.

The Dhali–Rampur road serves as a lifeline for upper Shimla, connecting major apple-producing areas such as Theog, Kotgarh, Narkanda and Rohru with markets across the country. During the apple season, heavy movement of trucks and other vehicles frequently results in traffic bottlenecks. Residents and apple growers have long demanded the widening of the road to improve the transportation of horticultural produce and reduce travel time.

The route is also one of the most important tourist corridors in Himachal Pradesh, providing access to destinations such as Kufri, Fagu, Narkanda and Hatu Peak. Traffic congestion during holidays and snowfall often leaves tourists stranded for hours, affecting the visitor experience and putting pressure on local infrastructure.

A four-lane highway, coupled with strategically planned tunnels, could significantly improve road safety, reduce travel time and enhance the movement of goods and passengers. Better connectivity is also expected to boost tourism, horticulture and other economic activities in the region.