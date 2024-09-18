Dharamshala: The popular tourist destination of McLeodganj is facing a severe environmental crisis, as large-scale land subsidence continues to affect the area, threatening vital infrastructure, including the Dalai Lama’s monastery and the Indian Army cantonment in nearby regions. The sinking land and roads, along with the emergence of deep cracks, have raised alarm among local authorities and residents.

The subsidence has been reported in several areas, including McLeodganj, Farsetganj, Jogibara Road, Tihra Line, Kalapul, and other surrounding regions. Roads are sinking at multiple points, and the main road connecting Dharamshala to McLeodganj has subsided by 1.5 to 2 feet in several sections, making it unsafe for heavy vehicles. As a result, the movement of Volvo buses on this route has been banned. The damage has been further compounded by fallen poles and widening cracks on the roads.

Religious and Military Areas at Risk

One of the most significant concerns is the threat posed to the Dalai Lama’s monastery, which draws both tourists and religious followers from around the world. The headquarters of the Tibetan spiritual leader and the Tibetan government-in-exile are also located in McLeodganj, making the situation even more critical. Additionally, the subsidence is impacting the Farsetganj and Tihra Line cantonment areas, where Indian Army soldiers and officers reside, further escalating the seriousness of the issue.

The area is also home to a Kendriya Vidyalaya, adding to the concerns over the safety of residents and students.

Geological Survey Report Awaited

Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa, has confirmed that a detailed survey report has been requested from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to assess the full extent of the damage and determine potential solutions. “We have instructed the Municipal Corporation and the TCP to strictly monitor all construction activities in the region to ensure compliance with building regulations. This will help in mitigating further damage caused by unplanned construction,” said Bairwa.

While the GSI has already conducted preliminary surveys in the area, the final report is still pending. The delay in receiving the survey findings has prompted calls for immediate action to prevent further deterioration, as McLeodganj falls under seismic zones 4 and 5, making it highly vulnerable to earthquakes and related natural disasters.

Unregulated Construction Raises Concerns

Despite its seismic sensitivity, McLeodganj has witnessed unregulated construction activities in recent years, contributing to the land subsidence problem. The presence of around 400 hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and other commercial establishments in areas like Dharamkot, Naddi, Satowri, Farsetganj, and Jogibara Road adds to the risk. The town attracts lakhs of tourists each year, further straining the infrastructure.

Local officials are worried that if timely action is not taken, McLeodganj could face a disaster similar to Joshimath in Uttarakhand, where unchecked construction and environmental degradation led to massive land subsidence and displacement of residents.

Need for Immediate Action

With its religious, military, and tourism significance, McLeodganj’s future hangs in the balance as the administration awaits the GSI report. The focus now is on curbing further illegal construction and ensuring that the town’s infrastructure can withstand the ongoing crisis. The rising cracks, sinking roads, and fragile conditions have made it clear that McLeodganj is in urgent need of comprehensive intervention to prevent a larger catastrophe.