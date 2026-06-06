Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday approved a series of decisions aimed at strengthening the healthcare and education sectors, enhancing social security benefits and accelerating recruitment in government departments. The Cabinet cleared hundreds of posts in the health and education sectors and approved a significant increase in health insurance coverage under the HIMCARE scheme.

In one of the largest recruitment-related decisions, the Cabinet approved the filling up of 300 Medical Officer posts, 200 Staff Nurse posts and 250 Class-IV/Multi Task Worker posts in the Health and Family Welfare Department. It also gave approval to fill 162 technical posts, including 76 Operation Theatre Assistants, 36 Radiographers and 50 Laboratory Technicians Grade-II.

To address faculty shortages in medical institutions, the Cabinet approved the creation and filling up of 75 Assistant Professor posts in various government medical colleges across the state. It also approved two Assistant Professor posts and two Senior Resident posts in the Cardiology Department of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk in Mandi district.

The Cabinet further decided to fill 17 Assistant Professor posts in various departments of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, aimed at strengthening higher education and improving academic standards.

In another important decision, the Cabinet approved the creation and filling up of 12 posts of different categories at Civil Hospital Dehra and three posts in the office of the Block Medical Officer, Dehra, in Kangra district. It also approved the upgradation of Civil Hospital Sarkaghat in Mandi district from 100 beds to 150 beds along with the creation of the required staff positions.

Providing relief to beneficiaries under the state’s flagship healthcare programme, the Cabinet approved enhancement of insurance coverage under the HIMCARE scheme by shifting it to an insurance-based model. Under the revised arrangement, eligible beneficiaries will receive health insurance cover of ₹7 lakh and ₹10 lakh, compared to the existing limit of ₹5 lakh.

HIMCARE was launched to provide cashless healthcare services to families not covered under other government health insurance programmes. The enhanced coverage is expected to reduce the financial burden on patients requiring expensive treatments and specialised medical care.

The Cabinet also approved the creation and filling up of 400 Work Inspector posts under the Directorate of Recruitment, a move expected to create employment opportunities while strengthening government departments.

In a significant relief measure for employees, the Cabinet approved full salary for government employees proceeding on study leave. Employees who had previously availed study leave will also receive the balance salary amount due to them.

The Cabinet further approved the conversion of part-time workers who have completed seven years of continuous service as of March 31, 2026, into daily wagers. It also approved 15 days of paternity leave for Job Trainees.

Among other key decisions, the Cabinet approved reconsideration of genuine cases of compassionate appointments that were previously rejected by departments. As a one-time measure, such cases will be re-examined and necessary relaxations provided wherever required.

The Cabinet also approved the Policy for Regularisation of Certain Encroachments on Government Land, 2026, aimed at addressing humanitarian concerns of landless families and marginal farmers occupying government land for residential, agricultural and horticultural purposes. The policy has been framed in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court and has been sent to the Government of India for approval.

The meeting also cleared welfare, infrastructure and agriculture-related proposals, reflecting the government’s focus on strengthening public services, expanding healthcare facilities and creating employment opportunities across Himachal Pradesh.