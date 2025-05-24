Shimla | The internal rift within the Himachal Pradesh Police has come out in the open, with Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi publicly levelling serious allegations against Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma during a press conference held on Saturday. The infighting, previously confined to whispers in the corridors, is now being played out publicly in connection with the controversial investigation into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, SP Gandhi raised questions over the affidavit submitted in court by the DGP in connection with the case. He announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under his leadership will approach the High Court to ensure justice for Vimal Negi and to protect the integrity of their investigation.

“I have spent 25-26 years in the police force with honesty. If anyone questions my integrity, I am ready to step down. But I will not allow the truth to be buried. The SIT will present all the facts in court,” said Gandhi.

Allegations of Misuse of NSG in Middle Bazaar Blast Case

In a major revelation, Gandhi referred to the Middle Bazaar gas blast incident in Shimla, where the National Security Guard (NSG) had been called in. He said the NSG initially reported that the blast was a terrorist act involving RDX. Based on this, the DGP wrote to the Chief Secretary, blaming SP Gandhi for negligence and destroying evidence. However, later investigation revealed it was a simple LPG cylinder explosion and no explosives were involved.

“This incident raises serious concerns over how central agencies like the NSG are being used and how false narratives are created at the top level,” Gandhi said.

Leak of CID Case and Staff Misconduct; Drug Nexus Allegation Against DGP’s Staff

SP Gandhi further alleged that a confidential document related to a CID investigation was stolen and leaked by the personal staff of the DGP. An FIR has already been filed in this matter, and the Shimla Police had launched an investigation, which, according to Gandhi, was obstructed at various levels.

Gandhi also said that his office had received several complaints questioning the conduct of DGP Verma. He cited one complaint where, during his time in CID, the DGP allegedly pressured a junior officer to prepare a misleading report for submission in court.

In another serious charge, Gandhi claimed that a member of the DGP’s personal staff has been found to have links with a narcotics gang led by one Sanjay Bhuria. The Shimla Police has sought permission from the Sessions Court for further investigation into this link.

“When people with ties to drug mafias are posted in the DGP’s office, it becomes the duty of the SP to inform the public and ensure that such individuals do not interfere with sensitive investigations,” Gandhi said.

SP Gandhi said that letters had been sent to the government regarding several issues involving the DGP and his office. The DGP has not yet responded to the allegations. The growing discord within the police force, especially on such a sensitive case, is raising concerns over transparency and public trust in law enforcement.