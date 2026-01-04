Himachal Pradesh has created a Guinness World Record for the largest handmade shawl display at a single venue during the ongoing HIM MSME Fest 2026 in Shimla.

The record was officially confirmed by Guinness World Records after 4,023 handmade shawls were displayed together at one location. These shawls were crafted by artisans and Women Self-Help Groups from all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh, showcasing the state’s long-standing handloom tradition and weaving skills.

The record attempt was organised by the Department of Industries, Government of Himachal Pradesh, as part of HIM MSME Fest 2026. The initiative aimed to recognise local weavers, promote traditional handloom products, and highlight Himachali shawls as symbols of traditional craftsmanship and sustainable production.

Officials said the achievement reflects the collective effort of thousands of weavers who continue to preserve traditional weaving techniques while supporting the rural economy. The event also underlined the state government’s focus on encouraging artisans, involving youth in handloom activities, and strengthening livelihoods linked to traditional crafts.

The Guinness World Records certificate for the achievement was received by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, marking a significant milestone for the promotion of Himachal Pradesh’s handloom heritage at a national and international level.