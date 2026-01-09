Shimla: Linkages with e-commerce platforms and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) are emerging as a key support system for promoting Himachal Pradesh’s traditional and district-specific products under the One District One Product (ODOP) programme. The initiative received a significant push during the Reverse Buyer–Seller Meet organised as part of the HIM MSME Fest 2026, held in Shimla from January 3 to 5.

The Department of Industries has identified 12 products under the ODOP scheme, reflecting the unique identity of all districts of the state. Officials said sustained efforts are being made to address market challenges faced by local producers, including gaps in branding, packaging, logistics and value-chain development.

To provide wider market access, the Government of India, through Invest India, associated with the event to onboard empanelled e-commerce vendors and facilitate direct linkages between buyers and sellers. ONDC and the National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) actively participated in the meet and interacted with sellers, focusing on digital onboarding, logistics support and access to national markets.

A total of 12 ODOP stalls displaying district-specific products were set up and attracted strong interest from buyers. Products showcased included Chamba Rumal, sea buckthorn by-products from Lahaul and Spiti, Kangra tea and Kangra painting, woollen shawls and handloom products from Kullu, ginger-garlic paste from Sirmaur and chulli oil from Kinnaur.

Following presentations on investment opportunities by the Department of Industries and detailed buyer-seller interactions, Letters of Intent amounting to ₹5.29 crore were initially signed for 10 ODOP products. Officials said the response highlighted the growing role of digital commerce platforms in improving the market reach of traditional products.