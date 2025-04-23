Shimla | In a move to strengthen sustainable waste management practices in rural areas, the Rural Development Department of Himachal Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ACC Cements Ltd. The agreement aims to co-process non-recyclable plastic waste collected from various Gram Panchayat regions using the cement kiln technology at ACC’s Barmana plant.

The partnership will cover five districts—Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi—where non-recyclable plastic waste has posed a persistent environmental challenge. The waste will be scientifically processed at high temperatures in the cement kiln, significantly reducing pollution and eliminating the need for landfilling.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said, “This collaboration marks a significant step toward achieving the vision of a clean and green Himachal Pradesh. By partnering with ACC Cements Ltd., we will ensure that non-recyclable plastic waste is managed sustainably while reducing its impact on the environment.”

The agreement highlights the government’s commitment to leveraging industrial partnerships for environmental protection. Cement kiln co-processing is widely recognised as an eco-friendly method to dispose of non-recyclable waste without leaving harmful residues.

Secretary, Rural Development, Rajesh Sharma, said that this initiative will play a key role in promoting long-term environmental sustainability and efficient waste management in the state’s rural belt.

Director, Rural Development, Raghav Sharma, added, “By leveraging advanced co-processing technology at the ACC Cement Plant, we will now be able to responsibly manage non-recyclable plastic waste. This initiative will not only reduce landfill use and environmental pollution but also reinforce our commitment to a cleaner, greener Himachal.”

This is the latest in a series of partnerships formed by the department, which previously signed similar MoUs with Ambuja Cements Ltd. Darlaghat, UltraTech Cements Ltd., and the Healing Himalayas Foundation to enhance rural waste management.