The Himachal Pradesh government has assured an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply to industries as it pushes for green and sustainable industrial growth in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave this assurance while interacting with CEOs and entrepreneurs from leading industries in India and abroad at Peterhoff, Shimla, during the three-day Him MSME Fest-2026 organised by the Industries Department. The interaction focused on expanding industrial activity and improving the investment climate in Himachal Pradesh.

At the event, the state government signed 37 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for setting up industrial units involving investments of about Rs 10,000 crore.

The Chief Minister said a new industrial policy will be introduced soon. He said the government is working to create an investment-friendly ecosystem so that Himachal Pradesh becomes a reliable destination for investors. He added that the state’s vision is centred on green industrialisation, renewable energy, digital technologies, artificial intelligence and rural industrial development.

Sukhu said electricity for industries will be provided at the lowest possible rates and logistic costs in industrial areas will be reduced. Infrastructure in industrial belts will be strengthened and existing industries will be empowered, he said. Issues related to Section 118 being faced by entrepreneurs will also be resolved.

The Chief Minister said a tender will soon be issued for operating buses using green hydrogen fuel. The state government will promote the textile sector and increase overall industrial investment. He added that the government has already paid its entire share to the Centre for the Baddi–Chandigarh railway line.

Tourism remains a priority sector, Sukhu said, adding that connectivity across the state is being improved. Land acquisition for the Kangra airport will be completed by March 31 this year. To boost the hospitality sector, permission will be granted for opening 200 five-star hotels. He also announced plans to develop a world-class city, Him Chandigarh, near Chandigarh in Himachal Pradesh.

Highlighting infrastructure initiatives, the Chief Minister said facilities such as the MSE Pharma Lab, MSME Technology Centre, gas connectivity in major industrial areas, skill development centres in Baddi and Una, and CIPET are being developed. He said the state aims to build a strong economy based on a robust MSME base, sustainable industrial parks, a start-up culture and future-oriented skill development.

Sukhu said the Bulk Drug Park in Una has received final environmental clearance for 568.75 hectares. With a capital cost of Rs 2,071 crore, the project can attract investments between Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore and generate around 15,000 to 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said the interaction with industry leaders was constructive and assured entrepreneurs of full government support for establishing and expanding their ventures in the state.

Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said liberal policies are being framed to promote industrial development along with job creation and economic growth. He said procedures have been simplified and various incentives are being offered to support entrepreneurs.