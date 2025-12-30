HIM MSME Fest 2026 is set to offer a new shopping experience in the state with the introduction of a direct factory-to-consumer model for the first time. A dedicated factory outlet zone will be established at the festival, bringing manufacturers and consumers together and making high-quality products available at affordable prices.

Around 50 factory outlet stalls of reputed MSME brands will be set up at the venue. Director of the Industries Department, Dr Yunus, said that the initiative has been launched with the interests of consumers in mind, ensuring that the benefits of industrial development reach the common people. He said that products from trusted and well-known brands will be available at the stalls.

The factory outlet zone will offer a wide range of products under one roof. These include food products and ready-to-eat items, handloom and textiles, traditional garments, household appliances, leather products, sports shoes, bakery and packaged foods, along with local and traditional products of Himachal Pradesh. The products will reflect the state’s cultural heritage, artisan skills and the quality standards of MSMEs.

Officials said the biggest advantage of the direct shopping model is the elimination of middlemen, which helps keep prices lower while maintaining quality. Direct interaction between producers and buyers will also promote transparency and build trust.

The initiative is also expected to benefit MSME manufacturers. Direct market access will help small and medium enterprises improve brand visibility, understand consumer preferences through feedback and expand their sales base.