The three-day Him MSME Fest-2026 at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla recorded strong business, with transactions crossing Rs 30 lakh, as factory outlet stalls emerged as a major crowd-puller. The encouraging response underlined rising consumer confidence in Himachal Pradesh’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

More than 50 stalls were set up at the festival, including dedicated factory outlet stalls introduced for the first time. These outlets offered products from well-known and trusted brands directly at factory prices, significantly lower than market rates. The initiative benefited consumers by making quality products more affordable, while providing local entrepreneurs with a direct and effective marketing platform.

The festival showcased a diverse range of products, including handloom items, leather goods, food products and wood-based articles. Tourists from different parts of the country and abroad were seen shopping in large numbers, helping local products gain wider recognition and access to new markets. The event reflected the “local to global” approach by connecting artisans, producers and entrepreneurs directly with buyers.

Consumers, tourists and entrepreneurs widely appreciated the initiative to promote Himachal Pradesh’s local products. Many lauded the Industry Department’s approach, stating that such platforms strengthen the MSME sector and help small businesses expand their reach.

Director of the Industry Department Dr Yunus said events like these create a strong market for local products, boost the state’s economy, generate employment opportunities and encourage entrepreneurial development in Himachal Pradesh.