Popular Punjabi singer Gary Sandhu will perform at MSME Fest 2026, scheduled to be held from January 3 to 5 at the Ridge Maidan in Shimla. The three-day event is being organised by the Department of Industries, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and aims to promote micro, small and medium enterprises while showcasing the state’s cultural strength.

The performance by Gary Sandhu will mark the opening night on January 3. Along with him, Chamba-born folk vocalist Piyush Raj and cultural troupes from Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi and Chamba will also take the stage, blending Punjabi music with traditional Pahadi folk performances.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R. D. Nazeem said the festival reflects the government’s “Local to Global” approach by linking entrepreneurship, innovation and culture. He said the star music nights are designed to create a vibrant atmosphere alongside discussions on investment, self-reliance and enterprise development.

On January 4, musical programmes will be held at different venues. Ghazal singer Surendra Khan will perform at Peterhof, while the Ridge will host artistes including Indian Idol alumnus Nitin from Kangra, Saurav Attri, Shimla-based folk singer Hemant Sharma, folk vocalist Geeta Bhardwaj, and performers Jatin Kumar and Jyoti. Cultural groups from Kinnaur, Kullu, Kangra and Shimla will also present traditional performances.

Apart from cultural events, MSME Fest 2026 will feature exhibitions by entrepreneurs and startups from across Himachal Pradesh. The displays will include handloom and handicrafts, food processing products, agri-based innovations and emerging technology ventures.

Director (Industries) Dr. Yunus said the festival aims to encourage youth-led enterprises, improve market access for local products and facilitate new investment interactions through workshops, mentoring sessions and networking meetings.

The festival is expected to turn the Ridge into a centre of economic activity and cultural exchange, highlighting Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to combine enterprise promotion with cultural identity.