The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has announced the schedule for the computer-based test (CBT) to fill 600 Junior Basic Training (JBT) teacher posts. The examination will be conducted from February 25 to 27. A total of 17,181 candidates have applied for these posts, indicating strong interest in government teaching jobs in the state.

After recently holding large-scale recruitment exams for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), the Ayog is now moving ahead with examinations for JBT teachers and Statistical Assistants. According to the notified schedule, the CBT for three posts of Statistical Assistant (Post Code-25013) in the Land Records Department will be held on February 18. The JBT recruitment is being conducted under Post Code-25004.

HPRCA Secretary Dr. Vikram Mahajan said that admit cards will be available for download on the commission’s official website, hprca.hp.gov.in, about one week before the examination. He added that candidates will also receive details of their roll number and examination centre through SMS.

The 600 JBT posts will be filled in all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh under the Job Trainee Policy. Mandi district has the highest number of vacancies with 106 posts, followed by Kangra with 102 and Shimla with 76. Sirmaur has 57 posts, Solan 56, Chamba 54, Una 41, Bilaspur 34, Kullu 30, Hamirpur 28, Lahaul-Spiti 11 and Kinnaur five posts.