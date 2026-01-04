Assistant Professor Ashok Kumar of Government College, Dharamsala, who has been named by the police in connection with the death of a 19-year-old student, has claimed he had no connection with the deceased and said he would cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said he was shocked to find his name linked to the case. He asserted that the student was neither taught by him nor personally known to him. “I have never met her. I do not understand how my name has surfaced,” he said.

Kumar said he would not evade the probe despite being granted interim bail and would appear before the investigating agency whenever called. He added that his suspension from service would help ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations of ragging and physical, sexual and mental harassment.

He acknowledged receiving a phone call from the student’s father, who had expressed concern about his daughter’s mental health. Kumar said he had clarified the matter during the conversation and advised the father to approach the concerned class teacher, who later addressed the issue.

Dismissing the allegations of ragging, Kumar said the college administration had not received any written or verbal complaint in this regard. He said that with hundreds of students on campus, it was not possible for the administration to monitor every interaction.

Expressing faith in the judicial process, Kumar stated that he was prepared to accept the outcome of the investigation. “If I am guilty, I should be punished. If I am innocent, the investigation should conclude swiftly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the young girl student. He held a telephonic conversation with the parents late Saturday evening and offered his deepest sympathies and support during the period of immense personal loss.

The Chief Minister said that an FIR has already been lodged against an Associate Professor and three fellow students in connection with the case. As a preliminary measure to ensure a fair investigation, the Associate Professor has been placed under suspension pending the outcome of the inquiry and formal disciplinary proceedings under the established service conduct rules.

Chief Minister Sukhu assured the family that the state government was committed to a transparent, rigorous and time-bound investigation. He said the government stands in complete solidarity with the family and will ensure that all those responsible are held accountable under the law.